John was born on June 23, 1963 and passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Crater Road Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805, where a funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019. Inurnment will be announced at a later date. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Crater Road Chapel from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on October 4, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southern Cross Riding Club, 1114 7th Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23803.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Oct. 2, 2019