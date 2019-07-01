|
John was born on January 7, 1949 and passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
John was a resident of Chester, Virginia at the time of passing.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Interment will follow in Appomattox Cemetery, Hopewell, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Historic Hopewell Foundation in memory of John Altman.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on July 1, 2019