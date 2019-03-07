|
John was born on March 18, 1940 and passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
John was a resident of Portland, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Funeral Mass will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1pm at the St. Michael's Catholic Church with Father Anthony Lopez as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the St. Michael's Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 4-8pm and again on Monday from 11am until 12:30pm. A Rosary will also be held Sunday evening at 7:30pm at the funeral home. AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME- 509 WALNUT STREET, SPRINGFIELD, TN (615) 384-1000 MAR 10. 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home Springfield 509 Walnut St. Springfield, TN, 37172 [email protected] http://austinandbell.com MAR 11. 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home Springfield 509 Walnut St. Springfield, TN, 37172 [email protected] http://austinandbell.com MAR 11. 1:00 PM St Michael's Catholic Church Cedar Hill, TN Funeral Mass begins.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Mar. 7, 2019