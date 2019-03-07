Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin & Bell Funeral Home Springfield - Springfield
509 Walnut St.
Springfield, TN 37172
615-384-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for John Traughber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Alvin Traughber


03/18/1940 - 03/06/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Alvin Traughber Obituary
John was born on March 18, 1940 and passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

John was a resident of Portland, Tennessee at the time of passing.

Funeral Mass will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1pm at the St. Michael's Catholic Church with Father Anthony Lopez as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the St. Michael's Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 4-8pm and again on Monday from 11am until 12:30pm. A Rosary will also be held Sunday evening at 7:30pm at the funeral home. AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME- 509 WALNUT STREET, SPRINGFIELD, TN (615) 384-1000 MAR 10. 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home Springfield 509 Walnut St. Springfield, TN, 37172 [email protected] http://austinandbell.com MAR 11. 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home Springfield 509 Walnut St. Springfield, TN, 37172 [email protected] http://austinandbell.com MAR 11. 1:00 PM St Michael's Catholic Church Cedar Hill, TN Funeral Mass begins.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now