Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
John Boehling Obituary
John passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

John was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

Gerry was born and raised in Richmond, where he graduated from Benedictine College Preparatory School.

The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 8, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Drive. All are welcome to attend inurnment in Holy Cross Cemetery following the funeral, 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Benedictine College Preparatory School or St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 3, 2019
