John passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
John was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
Gerry was born and raised in Richmond, where he graduated from Benedictine College Preparatory School.
The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 8, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Drive. All are welcome to attend inurnment in Holy Cross Cemetery following the funeral, 12:30 p.m. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 Mass of Christian Burial St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church 2700 Dolfield Rd. N. Chesterfield VA 23235 Inurnment Following the Funeral Holy Cross Cemetery 1800 1st Ave Richmond VA 23222 Benedictine College Preparatory School 12829 River Road Richmond, Virginia 23229 (804) 708-9500 https://www.benedictinecollegeprep.org St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church 2700 Dolfield Dr. Richmond, VA 23235 804 272-2948.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Benedictine College Preparatory School or St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 3, 2019