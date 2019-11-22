Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
John C. Col. (Ret.) Chapman


06/29/1923 - 11/15/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John C. Col. (Ret.) Chapman Obituary
John was born on June 29, 1923 and passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019.

Col. Chapman served in the U.S. Army for more than 50 years, receiving the Legion of Merit Award and the Bronze Star.

The family will receive friends at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 5:45 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 8200 Woodman Road, on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Knights of Columbus at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or The Retired Officers Association.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Nov. 22, 2019
