John deVeaux Riddick


05/30/1925 - 09/07/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John was born on May 30, 1925 and passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Following his service, he studied commercial art at Richmond Professional Institute of the College of William and Mary (now Virginia Commonwealth University) and graduated in 1950.

During the Second World War, he served in the U. S. Army in Italy as a sergeant in the 2075th Engineer Aviation Utilities Detachment and was awarded numerous citations, including the Good Conduct Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.

Interment will be in Magnolia Cemetery, Charleston, S.C.
