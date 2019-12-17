Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kidd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Earnest Kidd


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Earnest Kidd Obituary
John was born on December 30, 1931 and passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

Mr. Kidd retired after 49 ? years with Virginia Linen Service in Petersburg and was a US Army veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 21, 2019 at the Crater Road Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 301 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -