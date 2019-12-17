|
|
John was born on December 30, 1931 and passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Mr. Kidd retired after 49 ? years with Virginia Linen Service in Petersburg and was a US Army veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 21, 2019 at the Crater Road Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 301 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Dec. 17, 2019