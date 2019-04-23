|
|
John was born on May 25, 1958 and passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019.
John was a resident of Prince George, Virginia at the time of passing.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Interment will follow a Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23805 Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com APR 25. 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Petersburg Chapel 103 S. Adams Street Petersburg, VA, 23803 APR 26. 11:00 AM Petersburg Chapel 103 S. Adams Street Petersburg, VA, 23803 Southlawn Memorial Park 1911 Birdsong Road Petersburg, VA, 23805.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Apr. 23, 2019