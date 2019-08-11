|
John passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019.
The family will receive friends Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5-7pm at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd. (Bus. Hwy. 460), Blackstone, VA 23824. Funeral services will be held 2pm, Friday, August 16, 2019, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a charitable donation to , 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN., 38105.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Aug. 11, 2019