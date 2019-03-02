|
|
John passed away in February 2019.
John was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
A memorial service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Thomas Palliative Care Unit, P.O. Box 980214, Richmond, Virginia 23298; The Doorways, www.thedoorways.org/donate; or the 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Mar. 2, 2019