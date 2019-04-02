|
|
John passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
John was a resident of Midlothian, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends during a Memorial Ceremony 2 p.m Thursday, April 4 at Woodlake United Methodist Church, 15640 Hampton Park Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23832, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Westview On The River James(www.WestviewontheJames.org/support-us) and/or Camp Thunderbird (www.ymcarichmond.org).
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 2, 2019