John was born on May 8, 1932 and passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019.
John graduated from Virginia Tech as a Corp of Cadets member, then later received his Master of Humanities from University of Richmond.
After two years in the U.S. Army, John began his 38-year career with VEPCO (Dominion Energy).
Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 6, at Bliley's Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 7, at First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Ave. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be sent to First Baptist Church or the Boy Scouts of America Heart of Virginia Council.
