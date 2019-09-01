Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
2709 Monument Ave.
John Farmer


05/08/1932 - 08/30/2019
John Farmer Obituary
John was born on May 8, 1932 and passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019.

John graduated from Virginia Tech as a Corp of Cadets member, then later received his Master of Humanities from University of Richmond.

After two years in the U.S. Army, John began his 38-year career with VEPCO (Dominion Energy).

Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 6, at Bliley's Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 7, at First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Ave. Interment will be private. FAMILY WILL RECEIVE FRIENDS Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 First Baptist Church (Richmond) 2709 Monument Avenue Richmond VA 23220 First Ba;ptist Church 2709 Monument Ave. Richmond, VA In Memory of Kenny Stanley Boy Scouts of America 4015 Fitzhugh Avenue Richmond, VA US 23230 scouting.org.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be sent to First Baptist Church or the Boy Scouts of America Heart of Virginia Council.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 1, 2019
