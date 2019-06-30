|
|
John passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
John was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
Jack was born in Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia, in 1928 and graduated from the William Penn Charter School and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
A funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 11, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the VCU Massey Cancer Center.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 30, 2019