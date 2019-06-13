|
John passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019.
John was a resident of Chesterfield County, Virginia at the time of passing.
A true patriot, Jack achieved the rank of sergeant and served in the 112 Army Air Force Base Unit during WWII as a radio operator and gunner.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm, Friday, June 14 at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy. Interment will be 11 am, Tuesday, June 18 at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia County.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to either; American Legion Post 1296, 125 Alter Ave., Staten Island, NY 10304, OR, Chesterfield Fire and EMS Cares Program, P.O. Box 40, Chesterfield, VA 23832
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 13, 2019