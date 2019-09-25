Home

John Gale Callow Obituary
John passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

John Gale Callow, 65, of Henrico County passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019. Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Sept. 25, 2019
