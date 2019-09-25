|
John passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019.
John Gale Callow, 65, of Henrico County passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019. Born March 25, 1954. Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Sept. 25, 2019