Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
John "Johnny" Hagood

John "Johnny" Hagood Obituary
John passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

John was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

In addition to everything cars, including NASCAR, Johnny was a history buff, enjoyed gardening and was crazy about his grandchildren.The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will follow at 11 a.m. Interment, Branches Baptist Church Cemetery, 3400 Broad Rock Blvd. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Branches Baptist Church Cemetery 3400 Broad Rock Boulevard Richmond VA 23224.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 6, 2019
