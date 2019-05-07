|
|
John was born on October 4, 1927 and passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019.
John was a resident of Hopewell, Virginia at the time of passing.
Mr. Conover was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired Clerk with the U.S. Postal Service.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home followed by interment at Appomattox Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 636, Hopewell, VA 23860.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on May 7, 2019