J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Resources
John Hibbard Conover


10/04/1927 - 05/05/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Hibbard Conover Obituary
John was born on October 4, 1927 and passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

John was a resident of Hopewell, Virginia at the time of passing.

Mr. Conover was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired Clerk with the U.S. Postal Service.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home followed by interment at Appomattox Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 636, Hopewell, VA 23860.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on May 7, 2019
