John Inge Obituary
John passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

John was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

He graduated from Virginia Tech with a Civil Engineering degree and went on to work for C&P Phone Co. for over 30 years.

The family will receive friends Friday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Ramsey Memorial United Methodist Church, with a reception to follow the service. Interment for family will follow in Maury Cemetery. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Ramsey Memorial United Methodist Church 5900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Interment for Family Maury Cemetery 2700 Maury Street Richmond VA 23224 Ramsey Memorial United Methodist Church 5900 Hull Street Road Richmond, VA 23224 (804) 276-4628 www.ramseymemorial.org.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ramsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 5900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23224.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 9, 2019
