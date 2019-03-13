|
John was born on December 17, 1944 and passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
John was a resident of Chapmansboro, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Funeral services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Saturday, March 16, at 1:00 PM with Bro. Mark Smith officiating. Burial will be on Monday, March 18, at 2:00 PM at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville, Tennessee. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Saturday, March 16, from 11:00AM until the hour of service at 1:00PM.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to at 110 9th Ave. S, Nashville, Tennessee 37203.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Mar. 13, 2019