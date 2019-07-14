|
John passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019.
John was a resident of Henrico, Virginia at the time of passing.
John was a United States Army Veteran and a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
After 40 years as a service technician for Sears, John retired and started a second career with Henrico County as a school bus driver and an aid for children with special needs. The family will receive friends on Monday from 2 to 4 and from 6 to 8 p.m. at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., where funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday. Interment will be in Bethel United Methodist Church cemetery, 1981 Cardwell Rd., Crozier, Va.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the church.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on July 14, 2019