Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Chapel - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
(804) 270-6321
Resources
More Obituaries for John Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John L. Butler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John L. Butler Obituary
John passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019.

John was a resident of Henrico, Virginia at the time of passing.

John was a United States Army Veteran and a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.

After 40 years as a service technician for Sears, John retired and started a second career with Henrico County as a school bus driver and an aid for children with special needs. The family will receive friends on Monday from 2 to 4 and from 6 to 8 p.m. at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., where funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday. Interment will be in Bethel United Methodist Church cemetery, 1981 Cardwell Rd., Crozier, Va.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the church.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on July 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now