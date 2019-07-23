Home

John Leo Gagliardone


07/12/1934 - 07/23/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Leo Gagliardone Obituary
John was born on July 12, 1934 and passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

John was a resident of Hopewell, Virginia at the time of passing.

He received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Connecticut.

Lee retired from the United States Army as a Lieutenant Colonel and had served two tours in Vietnam.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or to the American in memory of Lee Gagliardone.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on July 23, 2019
