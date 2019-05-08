|
|
John passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019.
John was a resident of Midlothian, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Friday, May 10. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 8, 2019