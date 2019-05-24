Home

Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
(615) 746-4433
John Mueller


08/02/1950 - 05/22/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Mueller Obituary
John was born on August 2, 1950 and passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

John was a resident of Ashland City, Tennessee at the time of passing.

He was a retired U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Vietnam and Gulf War (Operation Desert Storm).

Funeral services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Saturday, May 25th, at 4:00PM with Bro. Don Dungan officiating. Burial will follow in Good Springs Cemetery with T.J. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Saturday, May 25th from 1:00PM until the hour of service at 4:00PM.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Alive Hospice at 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, Tn.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on May 24, 2019
