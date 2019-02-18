|
John was born on December 30, 1948 and passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019.
John was a resident of White House, Tennessee at the time of passing.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by son, James Adam Warrick; daughter, Kimberly Jane Warrick, both of Murfreesboro, TN; brothers, Milton V. (Gloria) Warrick, Murfreesboro, TN and Max Clark Warrick, Smyrna, TN; sister, Johnnie Elizabeth (Richard) Lovvorn, White House, TN; 2 grandchildren. Funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 7pm in the chapel of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in White House with Bro. Donn Lovvorn and Bro. Richard Lovvorn officiating. Visitation is planned for Wednesday, February 20, 2019 2-7pm at the funeral home. Burial and committal service is scheduled for Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11am in Middle Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery with military honors and with family and friends serving as pallbearers. REMAINS REST AT AUSTIN & BELL 533 Highway 76 White House, TN 37188 (615)672-5000 www.austinandbell.com FEB 20. 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home White House 533 TN-76 White House, TN, 37188 [email protected] http://austinandbell.com Hand delivery.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Feb. 18, 2019