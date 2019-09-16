"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
ORDAZZO, John Peter, 86, of Mechanicsville, VA went to be with the Lord, Monday, September 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Nancy Pierson Ordazzo. John is survived by his sons; James Ordazzo (Teresa) and John M. Ordazzo; three grandchildren, Mary Erickson, Jon Mitchell (Brian), and Cheryl Lacks (Shane); three great-grandchildren, Shane Lacks, Jr., Chesney Lacks, and Jocelyn Erickson. John was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church of Mechanicsville. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 8154 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23111, with a reception to follow.
Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Sept. 16, 2019
