|
|
John was born on November 5, 1933 and passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019.
After earning a Bachelor of Science at Florida State University and a Bachelor of Divinity from the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, Dr. Sellers earned a Master of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy from Tulane University in 1969.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12 th at 11:00 am in St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Port Royal, with Rev. Catherine Hicks officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the 4217 Park Place Ct. Glen Allen VA 23060, The Myasthenia Gravis Foundation www.myasthenia.org or Historic Port Royal, Inc.
Published in Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel on Oct. 11, 2019