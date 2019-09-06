|
John passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
John Raymond Schultheis, 56, of Mechanicsville passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Sept. 6, 2019