John Richard "Dickie" Marshall


08/02/1938 - 05/13/2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Richard "Dickie" Marshall, 81, of Disputanta went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Joseph Marshall and Marjorie Elizabeth Marshall Draper; step father, "Pappy" William E. Draper; sisters, Prudy Tipton and Gay Stout; step brothers, Billy Draper and Bobby Draper. John is survived by his Significant Other of 34 years, Helen Mitchell; a son, Sean Colby Marshall; grandchild, Amber Pettigrew; sister, Carolyn Creggar (Tommy); step sons, Ronnie Mitchell (Geri), Joey Mitchell, Michael Mitchell (Bonnie), step sister, Bessie Lee McDaniels; step brother, Russell Draper and numerous granddaughters and great grandchildren. Dickie was a US Navy Veteran and retired as a mill wright for Hercules. He was an avid Harley rider and enjoyed hunting and fishing. There will be a private graveside service on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on May 15, 2020
