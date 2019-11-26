Home

West Chapel - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
(804) 270-6321
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
4491 Springfield Rd.
Glen Allen, VA
Dr. John S. Ruggiero

Dr. John S. Ruggiero Obituary
Dr. Ruggiero was born on April 2, 1931 and passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019.

He had stellar academic and professional careers, attending St. John's University, Bronx, N.Y.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Rd., Glen Allen, Va. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Michael's Catholic Church Video: Image: Candle 1 Candle 2 Candle 3 Candle 4 Please keep my message private Confirm.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Nov. 26, 2019
