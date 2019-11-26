|
Dr. Ruggiero was born on April 2, 1931 and passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019.
He had stellar academic and professional careers, attending St. John's University, Bronx, N.Y.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Rd., Glen Allen, Va. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Michael's Catholic Church
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Nov. 26, 2019