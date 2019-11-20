|
John passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019.
John was a lifelong member of St. Matthew's United Methodist Church and a WWII Army Air Corps veteran.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at St. Matthew's UMC cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Goochland County Fire and Rescue #3.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Nov. 20, 2019