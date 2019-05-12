Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
John Swartz


11/22/1946 - 04/25/2019
John Swartz Obituary
John was born on November 22, 1946 and passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

John was a resident of Bon Air, Virginia at the time of passing.

Bob graduated from Huguenot High School and attended RPI (now VCU).

The family will receive friends 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15th, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road and online condolences can be left at Blileys.com. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Wounded Warrier Project woundedwarriorproject.org.

In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 12, 2019
