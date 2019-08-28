Home

John Thomas Deignan Obituary
John passed away in August 2019.

Upon graduation from Handley High School, he attended and graduated from Virginia Tech, where he was a member of Kappa Sigma.

The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 29, at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Rd., Richmond, Virginia. Interment will be private. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 Mass of Christian Burial Saint Bridget Catholic Church 6006 Three Chopt Road Richmond VA 23226 Interment Will Be Private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 28, 2019
