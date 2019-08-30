Home

Austin & Bell Funeral Home White House - White House
533 Hwy 76E
White House, TN 37188
615-672-5000
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Austin & Bell Funeral Home White House - White House
533 Hwy 76E
White House, TN 37188
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pleasant Grove UMC
3851 Pleasant Grove Rd
White House, TN
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Pleasant Grove UMC
3851 Pleasant Grove Rd
White House, TN
Interment
Following Services
Pleasant Grove UMC Cemetery
John Udell Cook


10/09/1937 - 08/29/2019
John Udell Cook Obituary
John was born on October 9, 1937 and passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

John proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and attended White House General Baptist Church.

Funeral service is scheduled for Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 3pm at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church 3851 Pleasant Grove Road White House, TN 37188, with Bro. Larry Treadway and Bro. Clayton Hall officiating. Interment to follow in Pleasant Grove UMC Cemetery with military honors and with John Pepper, Michael Melton, Kyle Melton, Daniel Pond, Nolan Melton, Joshua Covington, David Covington and Dale Sanders serving as pallbearers. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, August 31, 2019 4-8pm at Austin & Bell White House and Sunday, September 1, 2019 1-3pm at Pleasant Grove UMC.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Aug. 30, 2019
