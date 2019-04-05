Home

Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
1504 North Mecklenburg Avenue
South Hill, VA 23950
(434) 447-7171
John Wayne Coley


10/02/1948 - 04/03/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Wayne Coley Obituary
Mr. Coley was born on October 2, 1948 and passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Mr. Coley was a resident of Alberta, Virginia at the time of passing.

He was an employee of Southern Virginia Mulch and an U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran.

A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Sunday April 7th at 2:00 P.M. in Canaan Cemetery with full American Legion Post 79 Military Honors. The family will receive friends on Saturday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory. 1st Place in Reader's Choice for Funeral Service (10 years running).

Memorial contributions may be made in John Wayne's name to P.O. Box 422, South Hill, VA 23970.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Apr. 5, 2019
