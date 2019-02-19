|
|
Johnny was born on October 1, 1935 and passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019.
Johnny was a resident of Springfield, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Springfield with Brother Mike Cummings officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday morning from 11:30am until the hour of service at 2pm.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the or Centennial Medical Center.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Feb. 19, 2019