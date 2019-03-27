|
Johnny was born on March 23, 1947 and passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Johnny was a resident of Chapmansboro, Tennessee at the time of passing.
He worked in graphic arts and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force.
Funeral services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Friday, March 29, at 2:00 PM with Bro. Terry Forrest and Bro. Randy Riggs officiating. Burial will follow at Mallory's Cemetery with Jeff Troutt, Jeff Colton, Landon Shores, Travis Bush, Greg Gray, Bill Smith, and Larry Rediker serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Thursday, March 28, from 4-8:00 PM and again on Friday from 10:00 AM until the hour of service at 2:00PM.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Mar. 27, 2019