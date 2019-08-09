|
|
Jon was born on November 17, 1939 and passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
He spent a short time in the army before attending and graduating from the University of Delaware with a degree in civil engineering.
A visitation will be held at Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy Chesterfield, VA from 2 - 4 PM on Sunday August 11, 2019.
The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either of the following: , H.A.P.P.E Pets Dog Rescue, or the .
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Aug. 9, 2019