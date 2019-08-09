Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy
Chesterfield, VA 23832
(804) 639-4975
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Jon Dufresne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jon Caryl Dufresne


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jon Caryl Dufresne Obituary
Jon was born on November 17, 1939 and passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

He spent a short time in the army before attending and graduating from the University of Delaware with a degree in civil engineering.

A visitation will be held at Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy Chesterfield, VA from 2 - 4 PM on Sunday August 11, 2019.

The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either of the following: , H.A.P.P.E Pets Dog Rescue, or the .
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel
Download Now