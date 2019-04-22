"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
Jon Clarke Obituary
Jon Clarke, 73, of Sandston, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was born in Carnegie, OK and was preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen Clarke; and his beloved dog, Casper. He was president and co-owner of Aero Industries and Richmond Jet Center. Jon enjoyed working and spending time with his family and his dog, Oliver. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Linda; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Jeanette; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Antonio; grandchildren, Grey, Reese and Theo; brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Ann; sister, Shirley; nephew, Robbie and his wife, Meredith; niece, Jennifer; and sister-in-law, Dot and husband, Larry. The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA 23231. Graveside services will be held Thursday, April 25, at 11 a.m. at Washington Memorial Park, Sandston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Richmond SPCA. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.
Published in Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond on Apr. 22, 2019
