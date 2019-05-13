Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jon Hankins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jon Craig Hankins


05/06/1946 - 05/08/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jon Craig Hankins Obituary
Jon was born on May 6, 1946 and passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Jon was a resident of Cottontown, Tennessee at the time of passing.

A memorial service is scheduled for June 28, 2019 at 11am at Dwight United Methodist Church 701 South Columbia Street Dwight, IL 60420. Visitation with the family will be held at the same location 10-11am prior to the service with a luncheon to follow. Plans are also being made for inurnment in the Hillcrest Cemetery Columbarium in White House, TN.

Memorial contributions are encouraged to Dwight United Methodist Church (see address above).
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.