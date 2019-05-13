|
Jon was born on May 6, 1946 and passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
Jon was a resident of Cottontown, Tennessee at the time of passing.
A memorial service is scheduled for June 28, 2019 at 11am at Dwight United Methodist Church 701 South Columbia Street Dwight, IL 60420. Visitation with the family will be held at the same location 10-11am prior to the service with a luncheon to follow. Plans are also being made for inurnment in the Hillcrest Cemetery Columbarium in White House, TN.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to Dwight United Methodist Church (see address above).
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on May 13, 2019