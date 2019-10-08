Home

POWERED BY

Services
Affinity Funeral Service
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
(804) 477-3136
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Fairfield Presbyterian Church
6930 Cold Harbor Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jon Ernest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jon Kyle Ernest


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jon Kyle Ernest Obituary
Jon was born on January 26, 1957 and passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019.

Kyle graduated Mt Carmel High School in 1975 and Wabash Valley Community College in 1977.

Kyle was a practicing geologist from 1980-1987 when he joined the United States Air Force.

Jon Kyle Ernest - Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Jon Kyle Ernest Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Jon Kyle Ernest Affinity Funeral Homes 2019-10-07T13:37:52-04:00 In Loving Memory Jon Kyle Ernest Jan. 26, 1957 - Oct. 4, 2019 Jon Kyle Ernest, born January 26th, 1957 to Russell Dale Ernest & Virginia Lee (Armstrong) Ernest in Evansville, Indiana and raised in Mt Carmel, Illinois. A Memorial Service will be held November 5 th at 2:00 pm at Fairfield Presbyterian Church 6930 Cold Harbor Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23111.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now