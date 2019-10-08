|
Jon Kyle Ernest - Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Jon Kyle Ernest Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Jon Kyle Ernest Affinity Funeral Homes 2019-10-07T13:37:52-04:00 In Loving Memory Jon Kyle Ernest Jan. 26, 1957 - Oct. 4, 2019 Jon Kyle Ernest, born January 26th, 1957 to Russell Dale Ernest & Virginia Lee (Armstrong) Ernest in Evansville, Indiana and raised in Mt Carmel, Illinois. A Memorial Service will be held November 5 th at 2:00 pm at Fairfield Presbyterian Church 6930 Cold Harbor Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23111.
