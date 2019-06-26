|
Joseph passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Joseph was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
Joe served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Borie DD-704 and was a retired commercial estimator.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1100 W. Grace St., Richmond, Va. 23220 or VCU Massey Cancer Ceter, P.O. Box 980214, Richmond, Va. 23298.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 26, 2019