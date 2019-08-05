|
Joseph was born on August 3, 1924 and passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019.
Following the service to his country spanning over 39-and-a-half years, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in data processing management, graduating cum laude from Strayer College.
The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, August 5, at Three Chopt Presbyterian Church, 9315 Three Chopt Rd., where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment Westhampton Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, any contributions may be made to Three Chopt Presbyterian Church, 9315 Three Chopt Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229.
