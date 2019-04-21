|
|
Joseph passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Joseph was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Reveille United Methodist Church, 4200 Cary Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23221.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts in Joe's name be made to either Stanford University, where he was treated for Hodgkins Lymphoma 42 years ago, Joseph C. Ramage Family Research Fund, Stanford University Development Services, P.O. Box 20466, Stanford, Calif.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 21, 2019