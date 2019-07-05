Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Dunker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Donald Dunker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Donald Dunker Obituary
Joseph passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Joseph was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.

He served in the US Army Quartermaster Corps.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 7809 Woodman Rd., Richmond, VA 23228, with a memorial service beginning at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Christ Lutheran Church Memorial Garden or the , 4217 Park Pl Ct, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on July 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.