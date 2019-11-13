Home

Joseph Henry Keller Jr.


09/29/1925 - 11/11/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Henry Keller Jr. Obituary
Joseph was born on September 29, 1925 and passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019.

Returning home, Joe attended National Business College in Roanoke, Va., and then moved to Washington, D.C., for a career in mortgage banking.

To celebrate his life, the family will have visitation on Thursday, November 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Third Church on Forest Avenue. The funeral service will be Friday, November 15, at 2 p.m. at Third Church.

In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to Third Church in Richmond, Va. or New Monmouth Presbyterian Church in Lexington, Va. Condolences at blileys.com.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Nov. 13, 2019
