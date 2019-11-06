|
Joseph was born on October 16, 1964 and passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019.
He graduated from Prince George High School in 1983 and was a member of the Lees-McRae College football team in Banner Elk, North Carolina.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with the Reverend Jeff Butler officiating. Interment will remain private. Memorial Service at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel at 2:00 PM on November 16, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org) or to the (www.kidney.org).
