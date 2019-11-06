Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph James (Jamie) Arnold


10/16/1964 - 11/04/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph James (Jamie) Arnold Obituary
Joseph was born on October 16, 1964 and passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019.

He graduated from Prince George High School in 1983 and was a member of the Lees-McRae College football team in Banner Elk, North Carolina.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with the Reverend Jeff Butler officiating. Interment will remain private. Memorial Service at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel at 2:00 PM on November 16, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org) or to the (www.kidney.org).
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -