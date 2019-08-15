|
|
Joseph was born on May 17, 1946 and passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on August 17, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Virginia 22215.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Aug. 15, 2019