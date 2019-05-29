|
|
Joseph passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019.
Joseph was a resident of Henrico, Virginia at the time of passing.
He was a radio operator in the Navy, stationed at Midway Island.
He also served as a medical corpsman in the Army, stationed at Camp Pickett, Va., where he met a nurse named Annabelle Pearson, who would become his "Toots." The family will receive friends Friday, May 31, 2019, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Lakeside United Methodist Church 2333 Hilliard Road Richmond VA 23228 Forest Lawn Cemetery 4000 Pilots Lane Richmond VA 23222 Lakeside United Methodist Church 2333 Hilliard Road Henrico, VA 23228 Parkinson Research Foundation 5969 Cattleridge Blvd. Suite 100 Sarasota , OK US 34232 (941)870-4438 parkinsonhope.org parkinsonhope.org.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lakeside UMC or Parkinson Research Foundation, www.parkinsonhope.org.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 29, 2019