Joseph passed away in November 2019.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 3, from 4 to 7 pm, at Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. Services will be held on Wednesday, December 4, at 2 pm, at his daughters' church, Northside Baptist Church, 7600 Studley Road, Mechanicsville, 23116 with interment to follow at Signal Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, James Monroe Building, 101 North 14 th Street, 17 Floor, Richmond, VA 23219 or Shady Grove United Methodist Church, PO Box 817, Mechanicsville VA 23111.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Nov. 30, 2019