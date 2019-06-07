|
|
Joseph passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Joseph was a resident of Chester, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 pm on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Chester Presbyterian Church, 3424 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, VA 23831 where his Celebration of Life will follow at 1 pm. Interment will immediately follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Shepherd's Center of Chesterfield, https://shepcenter.org/index.php/donate Date & Time: Venue: 8042757828 Date & Time: Venue: 8042757828 Date & Time: Venue: 8042757828 Photo Gallery Not Available 1 responses to Joseph P. Gee, Jr. Ila Sheldon (Gee) , Furlong, Lambert says: June 7, 2019 at 4:12 am My heart goes out to all you family.
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on June 7, 2019